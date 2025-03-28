Ravens New CB Brings Super Bowl Experience
Most Baltimore Ravens players haven't yet had the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but the newest member of the team, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, has.
Awuzie, who signed a one-year deal with the Ravens earlier this week, played in in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only that, but he had a crucial interception in the third quarter.
Unfortunately for Awuzie, his Bengals came up just short in that game, falling to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20.
Three years later, Awuzie is joining another Super Bowl-caliber team in the Ravens, and he's determined to get back to the big game and finish the job.
"I've been there, when I was on Cincinnati and we lost," Awuzie said in an interview posted to the Ravens' social media. "So that's definitely a personal goal of mine and something that I'm going to continue to chase as long as I'm in the league, and being on a team like this where that's the main focus, it can only help when you have more people that are focusing on the same thing. So that's my main focus as well."
"I think, again, I don't want to get too much into game plan, depth chart, all these things like what I can do. I just want to earn my respect and I can only do that through things I do on the field, how I treat other people."
It's no secret to anyone that the Ravens have struggled in the postseason as of late.
Despite being one of the best regular-season teams throughout the Lamar Jackson era, they've only made the AFC Championship Game once and have yet to make it to the Super Bowl. Not only that, but they've shot themselves in the foot many times in their agonizing playoff defeats.
The Ravens enter the 2025 season once again looking to get over the postseason hump, and Awuzie will do what he can to help them do that.
