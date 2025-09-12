Ravens' Isaiah Likely Could Make Debut Soon
The Baltimore Ravens were still able to field an explosive offense and put up prolific numbers through the air and on the ground in their season-opening loss despite having two of their best players on that side of the ball unavailable.
Neither five-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard nor fourth-year tight end Isaiah Likely suited up in Week 1 due to injuries, and while one remains sideline, Friday's practice provided some exciting encouragement for the other.
According to multiple reports from beat reporters in attendance, while Ricard wasn't on the practice field for the third day in a row, Likely was off to the side engaging in his "most extensive workout" since he suffered the minor fracture in his foot in late July that required surgery. Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, he was with tight ends coach George Godsey, running routes and hitting a blocking sled for about 20 minutes.
The season opener marked just the third game of his career that he missed due to injury. While this Sunday's home-opener in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns will be his fourth, this encouraging progress could signal that his 2025 debut could be on the horizon.
"I'm really encouraged by the progress," head coach John Harbaugh said. "I talked to him today. As you saw during practice out there and he's in a good place so I'm encouraged."
The Ravens opted not to place Likely on injured reserve to open the regular season because they believed there could be a chance that he might've been available to play as early as Week 1. While that didn't happen, by not placing in on IR, they left the door open for him to potentially return within the first four weeks instead of having to be out until Week 5.
Earlier this week, Likely posted some videos of himself working out on the field via social media where he look good going through lateral hurdles, exploding and throttling down.
Having Likely available against the Browns when the franchise will be celebrating its 30th anniversary would've been nice. However, All Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson still has more than enough weapons at his disposal to dispatch a formidable and feisty Cleveland defense. This game is the team's only one in their first six that isn't against an opponent that not only made the playoffs but are the reigning champions of their respective divisions as well.
Over the next two weeks, the Ravens will host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 3 and will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs for the second year in a row. Although both of those perennial contenders looked like shells of themselves in Week 1 losses, having all hands on deck for those matchups would be optimal.
Likely had a monster game against the Chiefs in last year's season opener with single-game career-highs in receptions (9) and receiving yards (111). He also scored a touchdown and was nearly the hero of the game on what would've been his second had his big toe not been out of bounds in the back of the end zone.
