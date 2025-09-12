Jaire Alexander Moving Past Rough Ravens Debut
The Baltimore Ravens are no stranger to making big splashes late in the offseason, and they made a huge one this offseason by signing star cornerback Jaire Alexander, who earned two Pro Bowl selections over seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers and a close friend of quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Alexander has dealt with injuries over the past few years, but when he's at his best, he's a true difference-maker in the secondary. Unfortunately, he wasn't even close to that in his first game as a Raven.
According to Pro Football Focus, Alexander surrendered three catches for 100 yards in Sunday night's 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills, including a 25-yard reception by Keon Coleman that all but sealed the game. He also had a back-breaking pass interference penalty that negated a fourth-down stop and led directly to a Bills touchdown.
Unfortunately, Alexander's health was once again an issue going into this game. The 28-year-old missed nearly a month of practice due to a knee injury, and while he returned just before the game, it was very clear that he wasn't at full strength.
After Alexander's rough debut, the Ravens' top priority is simply to get him fully healthy.
"It's a practice sport. Practice is important, especially at that position for just being exactly right," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "So he and I have had that conversation. I recognize it and the main thing right now is just to get him right. He's healthy enough, but we have to get him right so we can go out there and play like Jaire Alexander, which I fully expect him to do. We'll just give him an opportunity to do that."
Alexander was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, like he was leading up to the Bills game.
If Alexander is still at less than full strength, then the Ravens will likely start veteran Chidobe Awuzie as their No. 3 corner once again for Sunday's home opener against the Cleveland Browns. Awuzie, 30, also made his Ravens debut on Sunday and played well, finishing with six tackles on the night. He almost had a key interception early in the fourth quarter, but the pass was ruled incomplete after review.
The Ravens obviously want Alexander fully healthy as soon as possible, but having him available down the home stretch is even more important, so rushing him would be a big mistake.
