All-Pro Looks to Save Ravens' Red Zone Woes

If there were any two nagging issues that routinely frustrated the Baltimore Ravens' fan base through their ugly 1-5 start to the season, it was their inability to shake the injury bug and the constant shortcomings of the insufficient offensive line.

They weren't flawless outside of those two nitpicks, with their once-lauded defense looking like a shell of itself as the losses continued mounting, but this is a team that's built their identity around Lamar Jackson's ability to play the quarterback position at a league-leading level. Without the same effective front line that many grew accustomed to, though, the scoring productivity has slipped drastically.

After enjoying good health fortune last season, the already-questionable blocking and stainless injury report both suffered dings when star fullback Patrick Ricard was ruled out to start the season. He'd failed to miss an appearance in three full campaigns, severely hampering what was left of the Ravens and their broken run game while tending to a calf strain.

They pledged to emerge from their Week 7 bye with a new-and-improved roster, though, and Ricard made his debut in the squad's first game back. The Ravens have gone 5-0 since then in surging all the way to their first winning record of the season, and the fullback's proved how he's spearheaded the position's return to relevance in nearly every available opportunity.

Ricard's Playing a Different Game

"Pancake Pat" made his presence known in his first game back against the Chicago Bears, flattening a would-be tackler to open up the sort of running channels that had been desperately missed during his time away from the group.

Despite the aggression and maneuverability required to play along the offensive line, his is still a position of subtlety. A bad read from a running back or a Jackson misfire will nullify a blocker's efforts, but Ricard still finds ways to produce highlights during his limited appearances. Head coach John Harbaugh is cautious with his use, typically saving him for potential-impact plays, and the fullback demonstrated his gifts with some devastating piledrives in the Ravens' recent weekend win over the New York Jets.

Derrick Henry accounted for both of Baltimore's touchdowns in the 23-10 win, and Ricard played key blocking roles for both scoring punches. He kept Jermaine Johnson at bay for his first charge, and then forced him face-first into the turf to get Henry back into the end zone unscathed.

Seeing Results from Ricard's Process

He was rewarded by PFF for his effort in receiving one of the best grades of any offensive player with a 78.2 rating, as he's just that important to the Ravens' ability to cap off touchdown drives. It's been an area of concern all season, but integrating one of the best blockers in the league will open up more running opportunities for Henry and Jackson.

Even if the Ravens' offense has slowed down, largely stemming from a lack of cohesive offense and Jackson's diminished play, Ricard's emphatic resurgence has opened up some of the gaps that his team will need to keep the winning coming.

