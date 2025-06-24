Ravens Announce Full Training Camp Schedule
The Baltimore Ravens are currently in the midst of their "summer break" following mandatory minicamp last week, but it won't be long before they're back on the field.
On Tuesday, the Ravens announced their full training camp schedule that features 12 practices open to the public beginning on July 23. Eleven of those practices will be free to attend at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owing Mills, while the other will be at M&T Bank Stadium at 3 p.m. ET on Aug. 3 with paid admission.
The Ravens were not able to host their traditional practice at M&T Bank Stadium last year due to ongoing renovations at the venue, but they are back in full swing this year. That session will allow far more fans to see the team at work, as only around 1,000 fans per day get to take in practices at Owing Mills.
Fans will be able to purchase training camp passes starting on July 11 at 9 a.m. ET for PSL (personal seat license) owners and 11 a.m. for the general public. Parking passes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
There are still some major questions to answer at training camp, such as who will start at left guard, kicker and other positions. Now, fans will be able to see the process unfold for themselves.
