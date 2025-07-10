Ravens TE Poised for First Pro Bowl Season
It feels like the stars are aligning for Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely.
Likely, 25, has already proven himself to be an important piece of the Ravens' offense. The Cambridge, Mass., native has 108 receptions for 1,261 yards and 14 touchdowns through three seasons and has only gotten better each year.
Likely has spent the majority of his career behind veteran tight end Mark Andrews on the depth chart, but this could be the year that changes. Andrews is turning 30 in September and entering the final year of his current contract, so this could very well be his final season in Baltimore.
Even with Andrews still on the roster, Likely could very well make the jump to stardom this year. Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr named Likely as a player who could make his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2025.
"Likely could end up taking the reins as TE1 for the Ravens this season," Orr wrote. "Mark Andrews only out-targeted Likely 69 to 58 last season. Now entering his age-25 season, Likely is rounding into his athletic peak, not to mention peak comfort alongside Lamar Jackson."
"Last year’s tight end alternate in the Pro Bowl was Jonnu Smith, who roughly doubled Likely’s statistical output. Likely had a career-high six touchdowns and could bridge the statistical gap by becoming the primary red zone option for Jackson (outside, of course, of giving the ball to Derrick Henry). Also, hopefully seeing the voting public remove post-peak Travis Kelce from an automatic spot would open up a place for Likely."
Jackson loves throwing to his tight ends, hence why Andrews has been his favorite target for so long. Now, though, it's time for a new tight end to step up and take the reins.
