Ravens GM Expects Mark Andrews to Return
At last week's pre-draft press conference, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was very non-committal when asked about the future of star tight end Mark Andrews, stating "I never know what's going to happen."
After Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, though, DeCosta sung a much different tune.
When asked if he has fielded any trade offers for Andrews, DeCosta gave a much more definitive answer on the three-time Pro Bowler's fate.
"Well, I would never say if I entertained any trade offers at this point," DeCosta told reporters. "I would really expect Mark [Andrews] to be on this team. [He's a] great player; I love him. [He's a] competitive, tough, playmaker. I would expect him to be on the team."
Andrews, 29, has been the subject of countless trade rumors this offseason. His performance in January's Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, in which he had a fourth-quarter fumble and dropped the game-tying two-point conversion, drew plenty of criticism from fans, some of it definitely going overboard.
From a more practical sense, Andrews has one year left on his deal with a cap hit of around $16.9 million, and the Ravens could save $11 million against the salary cap if they cut or trade him this offseason. They currently have around $7.8 million in effective cap space (top 51 cap hits plus projected rookie contracts), so they aren't in dire need of cap space. It's still possible they could make a move to increase their flexibility, but it seems unlikely at this point.
Andrews has been a key piece of the Ravens' offense since his arrival in 2018, and he has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target for much of that time. It would be very unfortunate if that game against the Bills was his last in a Ravens uniform, but it's now looking more likely that he will get his chance for redemption.
