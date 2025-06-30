Ravens' Jaire Alexander Could Have Huge Comeback
The Baltimore Ravens are poised to be one of the best teams in the NFL for the 2025 season, if not the best, after bringing back the vast majority of their top talent and stockpiling even more via free agency and the NFL Draft.
One of their newest pieces on defense who has a lot riding on being able to bounce back this fall is two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander who is one of the best in the game when he's healthy. Unfortunately, inability to stay on the field due to a myriad on injuries limited him to just 16 games of a possible 36 over the past two seasons including the playoffs.
The Ravens have a perennial league MVP candidate in franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson who has already won it twice and was robbed of a third last year. Five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry will certainly be in contention for Offensive Player of the Year if has anywhere near as fabulous of a second season in Baltimore as he did in his first.
On defense, they have a trio of multi-time Pro Bowl players who could contend for Defensive Player of the Year honor with cornerback Marlon Humphrey, inside linebacker Roquan Smith and safety Kyle Hamilton. They also have a pair of first-year pros who will be contenders for Defensive Rookie of the Year with first-round safety Malaki Starks and second-round edge rusher Mike Green.
With so much talent surrounding him at all three levels of the defense, Alexander is poised to not only rebound in a major way but could even be a long shot to contend for Comeback Player of the Year according to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks.
"A two-time Pro Bowler in seven seasons with the Packers before being released this offseason, perhaps a change of scenery will help Alexander shake the injury bug and rediscover what once made him the highest-paid corner in the league," Brooks wrote.
Coming off a year where he appeared in just seven games and still managed to record a pair of interceptions including a pick-six for his first career touchdown, his odds of receiving the honor according to Caesars Sportsbook & Casino's most recent projections as of June 27 are +8000.
Some candidates with the best odds include Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchison, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffery and Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Alexander fits the Ravens in so many ways, including from both a swagger and personality standpoint. On the field, he also gives them enhanced schematic flexibility to deploy some of their dynamic defensive backs in a plethora of ways.
"His talent meshes with a Ravens scheme that puts a lot of pressure on defensive backs to win their one-on-one matchups on the perimeter," Brooks wrote. "As a versatile corner with lock-down skills utilizing bump-and-run or shadowboxing technique, the eighth-year pro could give Baltimore the CB1 needed to compete against the AFC’s high-powered offenses."
In just the AFC North alone, Alexander will face some of the best outside receivers in the league with chief among them being the elite pairing of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Cincinnati with the Bengals. There is also two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf with the Pittsburgh Steelers and 2024 Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy with the Cleveland Browns.
Throughout the week in practice, Alexander will get to prepare for each matchup and further sharpen his skills going up against the Ravens' own homegrown Pro Bowl wideout, Zay Flowers, so he'll have ample opportunities to show that he is still among the NFL's elite at his position.
