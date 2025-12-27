Ravens On SI Staff Predicts Packers Game

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for their Week 17 matchup as they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Ahead of the matchup, some members of the Baltimore Ravens On SI staff gave their predictions for the pivotal contest.

Delilah Bourque

The key to the Ravens success these last few years has always been Lamar Jackson. We saw it when he missed three games earlier this season due to a different injury, leading Baltimore to drop five of their first six games. Sure, there are other factors that went into those losses, and some of them had a healthy Jackson under center, but he's the key.

While the Packers have clinched their playoff berth and could feasibly relax during Week 17, the Ravens have been straight up bad at other critical junctures this season. There was that embarrassing Thanksgiving game against the Cincinnati Bengals and a home loss to their arch-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and that's just to name two. I don't see Baltimore fighting their way out of this one.

Prediction: Packers 28, Ravens 20

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

This is a tricky game to predict with both teams coming in not at 100 percent. Both teams could be relying on backup quarterbacks in key games for their season.

The Packers clinched a playoff spot on Christmas Day with a Detroit Lions loss to the Minnesota Vikings, so their result isn't nearly as important as the Ravens, who will be eliminated with a loss. If the Ravens come in with the urgency needed to win, they should come out on top. However, the Packers aren't going to let them have it easy as they still are fighting for playoff positioning.

This game could go in either direction, but the Ravens' need for a win propels them to victory.

Prediction: Ravens 23, Packers 17

Josh Reed

With the Ravens needing a win just to keep their fleeting playoff hopes alive for another week and the Packers having already clinched a berth via the Detroit Lions' getting eliminated on Christmas, Baltimore will come out with more fight and focus and ultimately prevail on the road.

While Green Bay will by no means just roll over and concede defeat, the Ravens will play inspired, coming off an embarrassing loss. The offense will likely be led by Pro Bowl backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, with two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson doubtful to play with a back injury.

However, the unit will flow through and lean on the legs of future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry, who will record his third straight game of 100-plus rushing yards and will reach the end zone twice. Whether it is Jordan Love or Malik Willis starting under center for the Packers, the defense will record 3-plus sacks for the third game in a row, going up against a banged-up offensive line.

The coverage unit will play much tighter and more consistently, allowing fewer chunk plays of 10 and 20-plus yards than it did last week.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Packers 20

