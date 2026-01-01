Ravens Plan to Capitalize on Second Chance at Playoffs

After doing their part by beating the Green Bay Packers and getting a belated Christmas miracle from the Cleveland Browns, who upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, the Baltimore Ravens are heading into the 2025 regular season finale with a new lease on life and their playoff destiny back in their hands.

Coming into the season, they were widely viewed as heavy favorites to reach the Super Bowl with one of the most stacked rosters in the league. However, injuries and inconsistency in performance and execution on both sides of the ball caused them to start off 1-5 through their gauntlet of a schedule out the gate.

They responded with a five-game winning streak to briefly take the lead of the AFC North, only to squander it by losing three of their next four. Now they have a chance to punch their ticket in what is essentially already a playoff game, and don't plan on letting this opportunity go to waste.

"It got bleak there a little bit, a few times throughout the year," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "We've got to make it all for a reason. We've worked too hard to put ourselves in this position. God's been on our side to give us another shot. Not a lot of 8-8 teams can say they still have a chance in Week 18. We've got to make the most of it."

Despite not knowing if they'd be playing in their last meaningful game heading into last week's matchup, the Ravens played freely and put together one of their best games of the season. On offense, Derrick Henry had a historically prolific performance as the focal point. On special teams, they were physically engaged in their kickoff coverage and were perfect when it came to kicking and punting. Defensively, they gave up a lot of plays but still managed to come up with timely stops and turnovers to give them an edge.

"The vibes, the energy after that Green Bay game – not even knowing if we were going to even have a chance – to me, that was encouraging," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "I think the guys came out with the energy we played with in that must-win game, not knowing [what the future holds]. It said a lot to me about the leadership of the team, the leadership of the coaches. And hopefully that energy, that same demeanor, that will to win throughout the week will lead into a victory on Sunday."

Ravens plan to continue being road warriors

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) celebrates his interception during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Baltimore Ravens beat the Green Bay Packers 41-24. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year's team has lost the most home games in franchise history, this season with six. However, they've surprisingly played much better on the road, posting a 5-2 record away from M&T Bank Stadium, including winning five straight after starting off 0-2 on the road.

"I think this team's got a lot of character, a lot of grit, a lot of toughness," head coach John Harbaugh said. "It's really required in any game, but it's especially required on the road. We've been in a lot of tough road environments this year."

“I think this team's got a lot of character, a lot of grit, a lot of toughness.” Coach Harbaugh on being on the road: pic.twitter.com/nq2qFx1FIA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 31, 2025

There's a certain naturally galvanizing effect that comes into play when on the road, as it is truly an 'us against the world' type of situation. The lone exception this year was Hard Rock Stadium in Miami back in Week 9, where Ravens fans showed out in force so much that the Dolphins' then-starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, admitted that it impacted their performance.

"It might just be a backs-against-the-wall kind of mentality," Hamilton said. "There is something a little different about going into somebody else's stadium."

This upcoming week, the Ravens will be looking to win their first game in Pittsburgh since Week 14 of the 2022 season. They've only won three games on the Steelers' home turf since 2018, when Lamar Jackson was drafted, and only one has come with him at the helm during his first season as the full-time starter.

"At the end of the day, we're in enemy territory," Hamilton said. "Maybe it's that mentality. I don't know what it is… But yes, I'm glad we're winning on the road, because if we weren't winning on the road, then this game wouldn't matter."

After being a full participant on the first day of practice this week, the two-time league MVP is on track to make his triumphant return against the Ravens' archrivals with their season on the line in a winner-take-all grudge match for the division crown.

"He's the leader of this team," three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum said. "Everything goes through No. 8. It'll be exciting to have him back if he does play."

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!