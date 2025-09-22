Ravens' Jaire Alexander Inactive Again vs. Lions
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander is inactive for the team's Week 3 "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Detroit Lions, the team announced.
Alexander, 28, will miss his second-straight game after also being inactive last week against the Cleveland Browns. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is still dealing with a knee injury he suffered during training camp.
Alexander made his Ravens debut in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, but he was visibly limited and became an easy target for Josh Allen and co. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed three receptions on as many targets for 83 yards. Most notably, he allowed a 25-yard reception by Keon Coleman on the final drive that set the Bills up on the Ravens' 9-yard line and essentially ended the game. He also had a brutal pass interference penalty that negated a fourth-down stop and led to a Bills touchdown.
After that, the Ravens have been more cautious with Alexander as he works his way back to full health.
"It's been an honest dialogue. It is just a really good conversation," Harbaugh told reporters Saturday. "He, myself, Chuck [Pagano, secondary coach] and [director of high performance] Sam Rosengarten have all been involved in this, along with, obviously, the trainers.
"But he's doing great, and going to be [playing] sooner, rather than later. I will tell you that much. He's practicing, and it's coming along really well. He's champing at the bit for sure, and I just want to be fair to him and do the right thing."
Alexander signed with the Ravens in June after his release from the Green Bay Packers. Not only was he another quality addition to the Ravens' vaunted secondary, but he reunited with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, his former teammate at Louisville. While he hasn't had the start he'd hoped for, there is still time for him to turn it around.
The Ravens' inactive list also includes four players already ruled out with injuries in fullback Patrick Ricard, edge rusher Kyle Van Noy, tight end Isaiah Likely and defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, with Ricard and Likely still yet to play this season. Running back Keaton Mitchell and offensive tackle Carson Vinson are also inactive once again.
The Ravens and Lions kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.
