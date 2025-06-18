Lamar Jackson First to Welcome Jaire Alexander to Ravens
Lamar Jackson is a simple guy. He keeps his head down, avoids controversy and has maintained his focus on playing quarterback at an MVP-level across his decorated stint with the Baltimore Ravens.
He campaigns for his own contractual extensions on occasion, having already sustained an ugly standoff period in inking his current deal, and looks to avoid a similar mess down the road. Outside of his own security, the only other recent public pleas he's made have been for Baltimore to reunite him with Jaire Alexander, his old Louisville teammate who's gone on to have a respectable enough career for himself as the Green Bay Packers' franchise cornerback.
Jackson openly campaigned for Alexander while he was still rostered in the NFC, and his release from the Packers only emboldened the quarterback to further urge Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta to get it done. A little over a week after he hit waivers, Jackson's gotten his wish.
He was all smiles in being the first one to welcome Alexander to Baltimore, a team that Jackson's turned into a perennial contender with his blistering ground game and command of the field.
Alexander was involved in something of a bidding war in choosing his next destination, ultimately rolling with his old friend in saddling up for a chance to win a ring alongside fellow defensive playmakers in Nate Wiggins and Kyle Hamilton.
He'll be a much-needed veteran presence in the Ravens' secondary, where the two-time All-Pro hopes to get right back to locking down opposing receiving threats. In what team insider Jeff Zrebeic called a "typical Ravens move," they integrate an accomplished professional on a low-risk deal to give themselves the best chance at winning in 2026.
