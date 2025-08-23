Ravens Coach Provides Lamar Jackson Injury Update
The Baltimore Ravens took care of business this week, crushing the Washington Commanders 30-3 to finish the preseason undefeated once again.
However, the week was a bit more eventful than they planned for, all thanks to the status of two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson left Wednesday's practice appearing to flex his right wrist, though team officials said he left after having his foot stepped on. He then missed Thursday's practice entirely, with head coach John Harbaugh saying his X-rays came back negative.
"[Jackson] got his foot stepped on, like we said yesterday," Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. "They did a quick X-Ray, and there's no damage or anything like that. I'm sure it's a little sore today, so we just kept him inside, but he's fine. He's going to be good.
"It was a big relief. I told the guys, I said, 'Prayers do get answered, because I was praying.' I was praying, and God came through. But yes, [Lamar Jackson is] good."
There was some speculation that Jackson's injury was worse than the Ravens let on, but thankfully, it sounds he's just fine after all. When asked if he expects the star quarterback to practice on Monday, Harbaugh gave a definitive answer while also slipping in a joke.
"Yes absolutely, unless he doesn't want to," Harbaugh told reporters after Saturday's game, causing an outburst of laughter. "He is Lamar."
Jackson, 28, is coming off arguably the best season of his outstanding career, as he threw for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions. His passer rating of 119.6 was the fourth-highest in a season in NFL history. He was also still a threat on the ground with 915 yards and four touchdowns, and he became the NFL's all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback.
The Ravens' championship hopes lie on Jackson, so it's always cause for concern when he leaves early, as wide receiver Tylan Wallace shared.
"Obviously, at the time, I guess, I didn't really notice it," Wallace told reporters Thursday. "I was in [there] running the plays and stuff. Obviously, I noticed he wasn't there, but didn't know what was going on. But I was thinking like, 'Oh, he's just probably resting his arm,' or something like that. But, obviously [we're] keeping [Lamar Jackson] in our prayers and everything. I hope he's doing great and all that stuff, but I'm sure [with] Lamar being Lamar, he'll be back soon before we know it."
It's great news that this injury turned out to not be much of anything and that Jackson will be ready for the regular season opener.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!