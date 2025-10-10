Ravens HC Sounds Off on C.J. Gardner-Johnson Signing
The Baltimore Ravens made a pair of transactions on Tuesday that saw them part ways with a former first-round pick, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who had been underperforming through the first five games of the season.
They also brought in a pair of talented, experienced defensive backs who can help their much-maligned defense right away. First, they signed seventh-year veteran Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the practice squad. Additionally, they acquired sixth-year veteran Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media for the first time since the moves were made following the first practice of the week ahead of the team's interconference matchup with the Los Angeles Rams and admitted that he didn't know about the trade in particular until after it was made, but he's excited about both additions, nonetheless.
"We had a chance to consider it in terms of what was best big picture for our team, for our defense and all the pieces together, moving together trying to build the best defense we can for the rest of the season," Harbaugh said. "Alohi is going to give us a lot. He's a veteran safety, he's in a very similar system, he's a proven player [and] had a really good practice today. I think he's a good fit for us right now and what we're looking for."
Harbaugh went on to elaborate that Gilman is the kind of key piece that the Ravens needed and were looking to add or develop during their uncharacteristic and historically rough start to the season, and believes his presence will be a "good thing" for their defense.
Before turning to the trade market, the Ravens gave undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery his first crack at extended action against the Houston Texans in Week 5, but the preseason star was one of several first-year pros who showed they weren't up to the task in the embarrassing, lopsided loss.
Gilman has started every game he appeared in for the Chargers over the past three years, including the first five of this season, as a key cog in what made their coverage unit one of the best in the league through the first quarter of the 2025 season. He recorded 22 total tackles, including 11 solos, and three pass breakups.
Since the Ravens run a very similar scheme and probably even a lot of the same language given the fact that Los Angeles' star defensive coordinator Jesse Minter got his start in NFL coaching with the Ravens. Even though he just arrived to town, Harbaugh is confident that he could play as soon as their upcoming game against the Rams.
As for Gardner-Johnson, who is a proven ballhawk with 13 interceptions over the past three years, Harbaugh has been a long-time admirer of the dynamic defensive back who has played in each of the last three NFC championship games and appeared in two of the last three Super Bowls with the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I've always liked the way he played," Harbaugh said. "He brings it. He's a 'bring it' attitude guy. He's a physical player, [has] a lot of juice and a lot of energy. [He's] a veteran guy who knows how to play the game, so that's another one that was kind of [a] parallel conversation, really. Maybe [Gardner-Johnson] first, we were talking about, probably; we've been talking to him for a little while. So, having him here is exciting as well. I think our team is better because of that."
Even though Gardner-Johnson doesn't have any previous experience in the Ravens' defensive scheme or one of a similar ilk, Harbaugh doesn't think it will take long for him to get up to speed and be ready to contribute sometime soon.
"I think he will pick it up just like that," Harbaugh said. "He's smart. He knows the game, and he had a good day today, so those are conversations we'll be having."
The Ravens defense has been at it's best in recent memory when they've been able to deploy multiple safety packages where two-time All Pro Kyle Hamilton is freed up to play all over the field, but especially near the line of scrimmage in the hybrid slot role that made him a star.
They were poised to have a similar level of schematic flexibility that their top-ranked 2023 unit had with AFC interceptions leader Geno Stone following the selection of rookie starter Malaki Starks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was going to pair well with Hamilton and 2024 breakout Ar'Darius Washington, but the fifth-year veteran suffered a torn Achilles in May while conditioning.
With Gilman and Gardner-Johnson, the Ravens have improved the depth of their safety group and added two playmakers to a banged-up unit that lacked that ability even when they were healthy this year.
