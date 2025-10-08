Ravens HC Details What Went Wrong With Odafe Oweh
After a stellar 2024 campaign, there were high hopes for former Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh. That was until this season hit him in the face and changed how the team viewed him.
It's been a slow start to the 2025 season for Oweh, who hasn't gotten a ton of playing time with the Ravens. He's started two of the five games, playing just 45% of the defensive snaps. Oweh has racked up 10 tackles and five quarterback hits. This is far from the guy who had 10 sacks a season ago.
That led to the Ravens moving on from Oweh, trading him and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers this week. In exchange, they added some much-needed support in the secondary with safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
There were certainly questions on why the Ravens decided to move on from a guy they selected in the first round just four years ago. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided that answer when he spoke with the media.
"I thought he was rushing the passer well, probably why the Chargers wanted him...It's not something that we take lightly. We understand this is a good player...just had to weigh it out."
Moving on from a pass rusher is tough, but the Ravens are at least able to add in some reinforcements in the secondary with Gilman showing up. While his pass coverage skills aren't quite at an elite level, he is allowing just 50% of his 12 targets to be completed toward him this season.
Gilman is smaller than a typical safety at about 200 pounds, but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in physicality. He has racked up 22 tackles through five games this season for the Chargers.
While Oweh led the Ravens in quarterback hits this season, there are still pass rushers they can lean on to help them out this season. Kyle Van Noy just got his first sack of the season in their 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans. Watch for Tavius Robinson to have an even bigger role on the defense as he's next in quarterback hits with four and has two sacks.
This Ravens defense is in an awkward position they are not used to with struggling as a unit, but with help in the secondary coming, the hope is they will get healthier and help crawl out of the 1-4 hole they are in.
