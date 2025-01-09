Ravens RB Set to Return vs. Steelers
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill has no game status and will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night in the Wild Card Round.
Hill, 27, suffered a concussion in the previous game against the Steelers on Dec. 21, which also kept him out for the Christmas Day game against the Houston Texans. He would've been good to go in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns, if not for an illness that prevented him from practicing and thus clearing concussion protocol. After being a full participant in each of the past two practices, he's now finally good to go.
"I'm all good. I'm ready to go win a Super Bowl and make it all count," Hill said, per the team's site.
The Oklahoma State product has enjoyed the best season of his career as a complementary back to Derrick Henry. While he's done a solid job as a rusher, he's been most effective as a receiver and a pass-blocker, and having him back in the lineup will be very valuable against a strong Pittsburgh defense.
All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton also has no game status despite being limited earlier in the week. The 23-year-old was briefly shaken up during the Browns game, though he returned soon after. Luckily, it looks like there's no lingering effects to said injury.
Wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty is questionable to play in this game. The former All-Pro punt returner had his 21-day practice window opened this week after being out since Week 6 with a knee injury.
As head coach John Harbaugh revealed earlier in the day, top wide receiver Zay Flowers is out for this game due to a knee injury he suffered in the Browns game. Despite being the only Raven ruled out, Flowers will be a big loss for the team and put its depth to the test.
