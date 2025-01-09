Ravens End Season in Power Rankings Top Five
Often times, the team with the greatest advantage going into the playoffs is the one that heats up at the perfect time. This season, the Baltimore Ravens may be that very team.
Following Saturday's 35-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens enter the postseason on a four-game winning streak, the longest of any AFC playoff team. It's not just the fact that they've won these games, but that they've won each of them by 17 or more points. It was a bit of a bumpy road early on the season, but they're playing as well as anyone heading into the postseason.
It's no surprise that Baltimore is near the top of the NFL heirarchy, but where exactly? Well, here's a look at where the Ravens place in various NFL power rankings.
Sports Illustrated: No. 6
Last Week: No. 6
"Zay Flowers’s availability complicates my confidence in Baltimore’s ability to avoid a straight-up slugfest against Pittsburgh just slightly. While the Steelers are not some kind of impenetrable force, allowing them to hang around past the third quarter is pure hell for any team, hence the need for a gamebreaking wide receiver." - Conor Orr
NFL.com: No. 5
Last Week: No. 6
"Saturday's throttling of the Browns was about the defense. From Nate Wiggins'pick-six to big man Michael Pierce's interception (with another Kyle Van Noy sack in between), the Ravens were mostly dominant on that side of the ball, compensating for a slow start by the offense that kept the score semi-close. Then Lamar Jackson heated up and Derrick Henry rumbled for two TDs. Right now, it just feels like the Ravens are flying way below where they were on the radar at this time last year, when they were the team everyone was lookingupat. Now the Ravens are the hunters, lying in the weeds. Sure, there's some tall grass in the AFC, but the best version of this team can mow down the field."
CBS Sports: No. 5
Last Week: No. 6
"They head into the playoffs as one of the best in the AFC. The offense will be tough to stop, but their defense will be what decides how far they go." - Pete Prisco
Yahoo Sports: No. 5
Last Week: No. 6
"Zach Orr hasn't been a hot name yet this offseason. Maybe next year he will. The defensive turnaround looks great on the 32-year-old coordinator. John Harbaugh has proven to be a great head coach, and getting a young rising talent off his tree would be smart. Orr is on his way to a head coaching job, and soon." - Frank Schwab
