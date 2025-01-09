Ravens TE Shares Story of Broken Arm
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is a bowling ball, and as tight end Charlie Kolar found out the hard way, everyone in front of him are the pins.
While obviously not intentional, Henry ran into Kolar while the latter was attempting to make a block. The play happened with around five minutes left in the Ravens' win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 25, and unfortunately, Kolar suffered a broken forearm as a result.
Kolar has thankfully recovered from that injury and returned to the field, but it's still one heck of a story.
"He kind of ran into my arm and pinned it on the guy's helmet and it broke," Kolar told reporters. "It's not like it was his fault, but we like to mess with him about it."
The third-year tight end wound up missing four games while on injured reserve, but somehow he managed to finish this game despite the broken arm.
Of course, there's no hard feelings between Kolar and Henry.
"He's a great guy. I don't think he was heat-seeking my ulna," Kolar said. "The dude is so big. Guys in football running full speed, it just happens. It was just a freak thing. Derrick is so good. I'll just make sure I get the hole a little bit wider. He obviously felt bad, but it's not his fault."
Kolar is evidently a very tough guy, and amazingly enough, this isn't even the worst injury he's played through.
"It was a good go," Kolar said. "I broke my fibula in college and played on that for like a week. I thought it was similar, but I'd never broken that arm before so I wasn't sure. I was pretty sure I broke it, but it was a close game, so I wanted to finish it and deal with it afterwards."
