Three Ravens Make Players' Association All-Pro Team
The Baltimore Ravens are certainly not lacking in star power, as they sent a league-high nine players to the Pro Bowl this season.
It's not just fans and media who recognize the Ravens' sheer talent, but the players themselves.
Three Ravens — quarterback Lamar Jackson, linebacker Roquan Smith and safety Kyle Hamilton — made the Players' All-Pro Team, as voted by NFL players themselves. Players cannot vote for themselves or their teammates, eliminating as much bias as possible.
Jackson, already a two-time MVP, just completed one of the best regular seasons ever for a quarterback. The 28-year-old completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions while adding 915 yards and four touchdowns as a rusher. He's the first player ever to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 900 yards in a season, and his 119.6 passer rating is the fourth-highest in NFL history.
Jackson is in a fierce battle with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for MVP, but beating out Allen for the quarterback spot on this team indicates what the players think about him.
Smith, an AP All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, posted another strong campaign with 154 total tackles, good for fifth in the league. He's been the heart and soul of the Ravens' defense since his arrival in 2022, and continues to receive recognition as such.
Hamilton, meanwhile, is another heart-and-soul player on defense. The third-year safety finished the regular season with 107 total tackles, nine passes defended, one interception and two forced fumbles, and could very well earn his second-straight AP All-Pro selection very soon.
All three players also made the Players' All-Pro Team last season, with Smith being the only one to do so in 2022-23.
