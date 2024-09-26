Ravens' Justin Tucker Dismisses Early Concerns
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has looked uncharacteristically human as of late.
The most-accurate kicker in NFL history, Tucker has missed a field goal in each of the Ravens' first three games, the first time he's ever missed a kick in three-straight games. His most-recent miss, a 46-yard attempt in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys, raised even more concerns, as he's routinely made those kicks with ease throughout his career.
Earlier in the week, head coach John Harbaugh identified a "technique issue" as the reason for Tucker's recent struggles. Tucker echoed that sentiment on Wednesday while also expressing confidence in a rebound.
"It's definitely fair to say that more recently, I've been working through a technique thing," Tucker told reporters. "For the most part, we – and I emphasize we – have been striking the ball really, really well, not just in practice, not just in pre-game warmups, but for the most part, throughout the course of the game. Then, I have let three kicks get away from me early this season, but today, we had another really good day at practice.
"We plan on having another one tomorrow and on Friday and then coming into Sunday Night Football ready to roll like we always do."
That's the physical side of Tucker's recent, but the mental side may be even tougher to overcome. Luckily, he still has the confidence that's taken him this far already.
"I have to control what I can control, address whatever fixes ... make whatever changes I need to in my technique from one week to the next and then just continue to work, while also not letting myself get to a place where I'm moping around," Tucker said. "That's not going to do anybody any good, so continuing to come in and see my teammates and see my coaches and be in a great football culture – that's a part of why I know I'm able to keep myself in a good place."
The Ravens host the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of AFC heavyweights on Sunday Night Football, giving Tucker another chance for a bounce-back performance on a national stage.
