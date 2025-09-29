Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Apologizes For Comments Towards Fans
Since joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, Kyle Hamilton has become one of the fan-favorites on defense. His unrivaled versatility makes him an absolute treat to watch, and with two Pro Bowl selections in his first three seasons, it's clear that he'll be a major piece on defense for years to come.
Earlier last week, though, Hamilton and Ravens fans clashed for perhaps the first time in his career.
With second-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr facing heavy criticism from fans amidst his unit's poor start to the season, Hamilton went to bat for him in a very, well, defensive way. The All-Pro safety said that Ravens fans "can be a bit spoiled" due to past success on defense, which, unsurprisingly drew backlash of its own.
That backlash only grew louder after a 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, where Patrick Mahomes threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns against a battered and bruised defense.
Many of the Ravens' leaders declined to speak with the media after the game, either due to injury or otherwise. Hamilton, however, sought to make amends after his comment earlier in the week.
"First, I just want to apologize to the fans," Hamilton told reporters. "The product that we're putting on the field right now is not up to par with what the Ravens have been in the past and have been in the recent past. I think we know that. We're trying our best to correct it, but obviously, something is wrong, so it's up to all of us to try and fix that.
"Also, I feel like early in the week, I used a poor choice of words, just saying that Ravens fans were spoiled. I retract that. I meant in the sense that Ravens fans have been accustomed to great defense [and] great teams. [There] haven't been a lot of teams in Ravens history, since 1996, to underachieve to the point where fans felt disappointed in the season as a whole, and I feel like as of right now, in Week 4, obviously, [there is] a long way to go in this season, we're disappointed, and I'm sure the fans are disappointed, too."
Hamilton is one of only four defensive starters who is not currently dealing with an injury. If the Ravens' defense is going to turn it around after a miserable start, they're currently allowing a league-worst 33.3 points per game - they need him to be at his best.
