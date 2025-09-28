Ravens' Injury Wave Doubles in Disastrous Loss
The Baltimore Ravens suffered one of their most all-around devastating losses of the Lamar Jackson era, with Sunday's scars going well beyond the 37-20 final score in another typically-timely Kansas City Chiefs victory.
While the Chiefs finally looked the part of their usual-contending selves, the Ravens simply couldn't stop leaking parts. A Baltimore team that was already baking under the magnifying class of contention and sitting at the wrong end of a 1-2 record entered the high-stakes matchup short several key defensive players, and sustained numerous in-game gut-punches to add to their already-lengthy injured list.
Nearly a half-dozen Pro Bowl contributors physically succumbed to the Chiefs in the Week 4 beatdown, with left tackle Ronnie Stanley, middle linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins and, eventually, Jackson, the bitter cherry on top of the IR sundae.
This game not only throws near-future matchups into question, but also puts the Ravens into an even more precarious situation than what they faced heading into Kansas City. Their offensive line and secondary hadn't looked sharp through the first three weeks, but potentially losing their star MVP candidate of a quarterback for any extended period of time could derail their entire season.
The Ravens won't provide injury updates until well after the remainder of this week's results have shaken out, but it's already safe to say that the team's unreal health fortune from a season ago has completely reversed as the expectations have heightened.
The Chiefs were prepared for the shorthanded unit, sending a tough blitz at Jackson's ill-equipped band of protectors to apply even more pressure to the star than he's seen all season.
They haunted him into his first real dud of a stat line in 2025, as he finished with just 147 yards on 14/20 passing and picking off his first interception of the fall before he left the game midway through the second quarter. But by that point, the Chiefs were already multiple scores ahead, and only padded onto the deficit in the closing quarter.
1-3 looks a long way from the AFC North-leading record that just about everyone expected out of the revamped Ravens. They devoted a lot of their summer tweaking their championship-caliber roster in hurdling over the doubts that the public had about their ability to hang against fellow contenders, but combined their terrible habit for wilting against the Chiefs with some of the worst injury luck any team's suffered thus far.
