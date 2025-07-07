Ravens Superstar Ranked Top 25 Player Under 25
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the top teams in the NFL for the better part of a decade. Ever since drafting Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have consistently been one of the best teams in the league. 2024 was one of the best seasons of the Jackson era. Baltimore won the AFC North, going 12-5 and overcoming a two-game deficit to the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the division.
In the process, Baltimore fielded six All-Pro players, which was tied for the most in the NFL. One of those talents that earned All-Pro honors was safety Kyle Hamilton, who was a Second-Team All-Pro. This marked the second All-Pro nod for Hamilton, and he now sees himself climbing up the ranks of a yearly list. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports ranked Hamilton as the 11th-best player in the NFL 25 years old or younger.
"It's almost unbelievable now that Hamilton started just four games as a rookie, because the last two seasons, he's been all over the ball at every level of the field for the Ravens," Benjamin writes. "Need a timely sack? He can do it. Need a critical pass breakup? He's there. The Notre Dame product all but sets the standard for do-it-all safety play."
Hamilton was named First-Team All-Pro in 2023 after a terrific season that featured four interceptions, three sacks, and 81 tackles. 2024 saw Hamilton total 107 tackles, two sacks, and one interception, and he was invaluable to the Ravens' success in the second half of the season. From Weeks 1-10, the Ravens ranked in the bottom five in both EPA per play and EPA per dropback. From Weeks 11-18, Baltimore's defense was first in both EPA per play and EPA per drop back.
Since being drafted in 2022, Hamilton has been one of the top safeties in the NFL, and will continue to be a key part in Baltimore being contenders in the AFC.
