Ravens' Lamar Jackson Receives Elite Ranking
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL's best signal-callers without question. The only question is where he ranks among the elite.
After last season, Jackson has a legitimate case to be the best quarterback in the league. The 28-year-old signal caller threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with only four interceptions, and his 119.6 passer rating was one of the highest in a season in NFL history. He still maintained his dominance on the ground too, rushing for 915 yards and four touchdowns while setting the league record for rushing yards by a quarterback.
While Jackson enjoyed one of the best statistical seasons ever for a quarterback, he may still have a ways to go to be the best in the league. Fox Sports recently ranked him at No. 3 in the league behind Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, the latter of whom controversially beat Jackson out for MVP last year.
"Jackson might be the most versatile quarterback on this list," Fox Sports wrote. "What he lacks in accuracy, he makes up for in touchdown-efficiency and rushing ability. He's led the NFL in touchdown-percentage twice, posting an impressive 8.6% mark last season as he threw for a career-high 41 touchdowns. He's also led all quarterbacks in rushing yards the past two seasons and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in 2019 and 2020.
"His one knock is that the Ravens have yet to appear in a Super Bowl with him as the starter."
Jackson still doesn't get the credit he deserves for his accuracy, as despite completing more than two-thirds of his passes over the past two seasons, it still gets labeled as "lacking."
Aside from that nitpick, though, this ranking is a compliment to Jackson in the stacked landscape of the modern NFL. He still managed to beat out many great quarterbacks, including Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, and with another strong season and a ring, he could very well climb further up the list.
