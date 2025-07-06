Ravens RB Preview: All The King's Men
From the moment Derrick Henry signed with the Baltimore Ravens last offseason, everyone knew that he'd be a headliner for the offense. What few expected, however, is just how dominant he would be.
Henry ran absolutely wild last season, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, tied for the most in the league, on a career-best 5.9 yards per attempt. That's impressive enough on its own, but remember that Henry did this when he was 30, when most running backs are already out of the league or at least declining.
Now entering his age-31 season, Henry is ready to dominate once again. However, he's not alone in the backfield.
The Ravens have one of the deepest backfields in the entire league, with at least three running backs who should make a significant impact.
There's Justice Hill, who is coming off easily the best season of his six-year career. The 27-year-old only rushed for 228 yards and one touchdown but was a major receiving threat out of the backfield, catching 42 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns. He was also an excellent blocker, often buying Lamar Jackson that crucial extra second of time to make a big play.
Then there's Keaton Mitchell, a true home-run threat with his blazing speed. The 23-year-old impressed as a rookie in 2023 as he averaged over eight yards per carry, but a torn ACL late in the season continued to affect him throughout the entire 2024 season. He's back at full strength now, though, and he should be a tremendous asset for the rushing attack as a whole.
Finally, there's 2024 fifth-round pick Rasheen Ali, who is definitely fighting for a roster spot this season, but he could make an impact if he makes the cut. Remember, he put up some ridiculous numbers at Marshall, so he has potential.
The Ravens' rushing attack is their bread and butter, and while Henry is definitely the star of the show, they have several quality options at their disposal.
"You take a guy like Derrick who's played at a high level his entire career, and to come in, and the way he practices, the way he takes meetings and for those younger guys to see that, I mean, it sets an example for them," running backs coach Willie Taggart told reporters on May 19. "They're all young. They all want to have a career like Derrick's, and to see that he's this deep into his career, and he's still taking it as if he was a rookie – it has changed our room dramatically."
