Ravens DB Kyle Hamilton Suffers Leg Injury
The injury bug may have struck the Baltimore Ravens again, this time, taking out one of their best defensive players.
Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported that Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton left practice early on Sunday due to an apparent left leg injury, though, he managed to walk off the field with a limp after being down on the field for a bit. ESPN's Jamison Hensley also reported that the injury appeared to happen when Hamilton went to contest a pass.
Hamilton had a breakout year in his second season in the NFL, making the NFL's The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro First-Team. The third-year safety out of Notre Dame did it all for a Ravens defense that allowed the fewest points per game and led the league in turnovers and sacks. Hamilton had 81 tackles, 10 of which were for a loss, three sacks, four quarterback hits, 13 passes defended, four interceptions and 13 passes defended.
Baltimore took Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Hamilton missed two games last season due to a knee injury. Hamilton's injury comes on the heels of Nate Wiggins exiting Friday's preseason game with a shoulder injury, though, he isn't expected to miss much, if any, time.
The severity of Hamilton's injury isn't known, but it goes without saying that if Baltimore's defense is going to remain among the league's elite units, it needs the All-Pro safety to be healthy.
The urgency is heightened even more with the Ravens having to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, plus, they have a first-year defensive coordinator in Zach Orr. Hamilton's ability to cover and get after the quarterback is integral to the team's ability to disguise coverages and confuse opposing offenses.
If Hamilton has to miss time, it would be a devastating blow for a Ravens team that has to keep pace in an AFC North that's expected to be one of the league's most competitive divisions.
