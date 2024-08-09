Eagles to Play Starters vs. Ravens
Most of the Baltimore Ravens' starters will not see the field for Friday's preseason opener, but their opponents, the Philadelphia Eagles, are taking a different approach.
According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are planning to play their starters for at least one series, possibly more depending on how the game goes.
McLane added that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had not made a decision on playing starters as of Wednesday. Philadelphia also opted not to play its starters last preseason, but considering how the year ended, it's not too surprising to see a change in direction.
After starting an NFL-best 10-1, the Eagles completely collapsed down the stretch to lose five of their final six regular season games, allowing the Dallas Cowboys to claim the NFC East title right under their noses. This collapse culminated in a humiliating 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, and there was speculation of major changes in the offseason.
The changes weren't quite as sweeping as some may have hoped for, but the Eagles moved on from both offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai. They also made some big additions to the roster, bringing in players such as running back Saquon Barkley and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
With all that in mind, it makes sense for the starters to play to build at least a little but of familiarity before the regular season begins.
Philadelphia's starters should get quite a lot of action in the preseason, as the team is scheduled to take part in joint practices with the New England Patriots next week. It remains to be seen if they will play in the subsequent game, or the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
Meanwhile, the Ravens seem quite content to rest their starters for the preseason. Lamar Jackson hasn't played a single preseason snap since 2021, and head coach John Harbaugh has already confirmed that won't change this year.
