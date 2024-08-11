Former Ravens WR Marquise Brown Hospitalized With Injury
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Maruqise "Hollywood" Brown was taken to a hospital Saturday night after suffering a sternoclavicular joint dislocation in his first preseason game with the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid said after the game.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown was discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning.
Brown injured his shoulder on his first snap with his new team. He hauled in an 11-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but was taken down hard by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown. Jacksonville went on to win the game 26-13.
Reid compared Brown's injury to one suffered by former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in the 2019 season opener, which coincidentally also came against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill missed four games with the aforementioned injury.
"I think he'll miss some time," Reid said, per Kansas City Chiefs on SI. "We'll just see where it's at. We're kind of going through it right now. We'll know more later on here."
If Brown follows the same timeline as Hill, then his availability for the season opener against Baltimore, the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, is very much in question. The Chiefs play host to the Ravens in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sept. 5.
Brown spent the first three seasons of his career in Baltimore, catching 195 passes for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns over that time. With 1,008 yards in 2021, He became the first Ravens wideout to surpass 1,000 yards in a single season since Mike Wallace in 2016.
On April 28, 2022, the first day of that year's NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick. He then racked up 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns over his two seasons in Arizona, though he did miss time in both seasons. Then this offseason, he signed a one-year deal to join the back-to-back Super Bowl-champion Chiefs and bolster the receiving corps.
While Brown was a solid receiver for the Ravens, they're probably very happy with how the trade turned out. After another trade with the Buffalo Bills soon after, the Ravens were eventually able to land Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, the anchor of the offensive line today, with the No. 25 pick in the 2022 draft.
