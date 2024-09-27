Ravens LB Improving With Age
Few players can claim to be at their best in their 30s, but Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy is definitely in that club.
Van Noy, 33, came to Baltimore early last season and put up a career-best nine sacks in 14 games. Now this season, he's already up to four sacks in three games and on pace to shatter last year's total. Even more impressive, he's going on a tear after suffering a fractured orbital bone in the season opener.
Those around the league have certainly noticed Van Noy's recent performance. On the latest episode of "The Insiders" YouTube show, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo gave Van Noy his flowers amidst his fantastic start to the season.
"Another big game for Kyle Van Noy, and what an interesting season it's been so far for him," Garafolo said. "And to do it after just suffering an orbital bone fracture against the Kansas City Chiefs. I think he was just such a big part of what they did [Sunday] and a big part of what they're doing.
"It seems like everywhere he goes, the defense starts to get better, in large part because of what he's able to provide as a veteran presence. He's a guy that I don't think has gotten enough credit over his career and has gotten better over the course of his career."
Entering his second season with the Ravens, Van Noy had very high expectations to fulfill. Baltimore's pass rush took a hit with the loss of Jadeveon Clowney, and the remaining group is on the younger sign. As such, the Ravens were counting on Van Noy to both lead the pass rush on the field, and help the youngsters like Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo come into their own. Safe to say he's lived up to those expectations and then some.
Despite winning two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Van Noy has always felt like a player who didn't get the recognition he deserved. He's now changing that in Baltimore, though, and he'll only receive more praise if he continues to play like this.
