Ravens Rookie Has Debut to Remember
It may have been his first time on an NFL field, but Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester looked like a seasoned veteran in Thursday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
A sixth-round pick out of Colorado, Wester gave fans a teaser of what he could do with his first punt return of the night, weaving through defenders for a 17-yard gain. The main course came on his second punt return, though, as he burst through the seam and took it back 87 yards for a dazzling touchdown.
Wester shared after the game that he nearly had a punt return touchdown in Tuesday's joint practice with the Colts, and had a feeling he would take one back in the game itself. As it turns out, that feeling was for a reason.
"I came close to breaking one at practice," Wester told reporters. And after that, I called my dad and was like, 'I feel one coming tomorrow.' I prayed all night, and trusted God, and he led me to the end zone."
It went beyond just a faint feeling, however. Running back Keaton Mitchell, who had an excellent game himself, revealed that Wester promised he'd break one on Thursday night, which of course he did.
"Oh my God. That was what's up," Mitchell said. "Congrats to [Wester]. He said he was going to take one to the crib, and he did it. But yes, he [is an] athlete [and] a great returner obviously. But yes, he [is] definitely going to make something happen in his league at punt return."
As the cherry on top, Wester also had two receptions for 41 yards, being the only Ravens receiver to make anything happen in the passing game.
Wester is currently vying to be the Ravens' primary punt returner, with fellow wideout Tylan Wallce being his main competition. After Thursday's performance, however, it will be tough to deny him the job.
"I've been overlooked all my life, in this game, since I was six years old," Wester said. "I was still making plays, so, for me to be able to overcome all of that, and get here and be able to get my first NFL touchdown in a game like this, it was amazing. It was a whole lot of built up emotion, anger, frustration, and crying. I just let it loose tonight."
