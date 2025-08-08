Keaton Mitchell Shines in Ravens' Preseason Win Over Colts
Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell's journey back from a major knee injury in December of 2023 has been long and arduous, but now, it's safe to say that he's officially back.
Though he only played in the first half, Mitchell was the star of the show in the Ravens' 24-16 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. The former undrafted free agent rushed for 68 yards on only nine carries, including a long of 23 yards and a 22-yard touchdown that put Baltimore on the board first.
The Ravens' running back room is quite crowded, with Derrick Henry being the bell cow and Justice Hill being a strong third-down back. Mitchell is seen as the home-run threat, and he showed why in his brief action on Thursday.
Good thing too, as the Ravens' passing offense had next to nothing going. Cooper Rush and Devin Leary combined to complete just five of 16 passes for 49 yards and two interceptions, one of which came on Rush's first pass as a Raven.
Baltimore's special teams unit was also a major bright spot, but more specifically, rookie LaJohntay Wester had himself a preseason debut to remember. The sixth-round pick from Colorado had arguably the highlight of the night, taking a punt back for an 87-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Wester also led the team with 41 yards on two receptions.
Rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed his first field goal attempt from 46 yards out, but made up for it by hitting a 52-yarder later on. He also made all three of his PATs.
On defense, safety Beau Brade recorded a team-high seven tackles and a pass breakup. Adisa Isaac and David Ojabo both recorded a sack, while undrafted linebacker Jay Higgins IV had a fourth-quarter interception on Riley Leonard.
Unfortunately, the defense suffered a major loss when cornerback Bilhal Kone suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the first quarter, ending the sixth-round pick's rookie season could even begin.
For Indianapolis, Anthony Richardson Sr. left in the fourth quarter after suffering a dislocated finger on the sack by Ojabo. Daniel Jones completed 10 of 21 passes for 144 yards in relief. Ashton Dulin led the team with three receptions for 54 yards, while Khalil Herbert scored a touchdown on the ground.
The Ravens will hit the road next week, facing the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 16.
