Ravens' Lamar Jackson Closer to Starting vs. Bears
The good news keeps on rolling for the Baltimore Ravens, something that hasn't happened a lot this season.
For the second straight day, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back at practice. ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley shared that it appeared as though Jackson was going to be limited for the second consecutive day as well.
Jackson has been dealing with the right hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He's missed the last two games against the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams.
Lamar Jackson back on the field for the Ravens two days in a row
The vibes in Baltimore are certainly different when the franchise quarterback is back in action. It's something that multiple people within the Ravens organization brought up after practice this week.
Starting with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who said everything is different with the team's energy once Jackson is on the field.
"I think the energy level changes – I mean, heck yes. Lamar [Jackson] – he's our quarterback; he's a great guy. But also, all the guys have been out there [with] where we're at and what we're trying to accomplish and all those things. Our guys respond with great energy, and that's something I feel great about [with] this team in that sense. I feel we're that way in the meeting rooms. Guys are that way in the weight room. Guys are that way on the practice field, so that's what we expect from our guys, and that's what I appreciate about them."
Multiple of Jackson's teammates agreed that there is a difference between him being on the field and off it. Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was happy to have his teammate on the field.
"It feels good having [Lamar Jackson] out there. Obviously, his presence means a lot to this team before I got here. It's going to mean lot for this team and organization as long as he's on the field."
Ravens starting center Tyler Linderbaum echoed Hopkins's sentiment that there's a different energy when he's on the field.
"We're always ecstatic and having fun in practice. Anytime we come out here and get better, it's a good day."
Jackson was off to a stellar start to the 2025 season, throwing for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns to one interception. He's also rushed for 166 yards and another score in four games. When Jackson starts, the Ravens average 32.7 points per game, compared to 6.5 points per game without him this year.
Baltimore will certainly be happy to have its quarterback back, with new hope of making a run for the postseason. This is a team that's better with him on the field than without him.
