Ravens Season is Alive Again With Lamar Jackson News
It's been a painful past month for the Baltimore Ravens after suffering four straight losses and not having Lamar Jackson or Roquan Smith among other starters on the field. Ravens fans can breathe a sigh of relief that Jackson is back, and so is the 2025 Ravens.
After missing the last two games due to a hamstring injury, Jackson returned to practice for the first time in three weeks, doing some light throwing and running. Whether he will actually play in the team's upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bears is unknown.
Jackson had thrown for 10 touchdowns and rushed for another score in his first four games with the Ravens. Since then, the offense has only scored 13 points and hasn't thrown a touchdown, but has thrown four interceptions in the last two weeks.
The full impact of Jackson returning to the Ravens after 1-5 start
One big thing Jackson is going to do for the Ravens offense instantly is help their running game. Henry has struggled this season, with only two 100-yard games and 50 or more yards in just three out of the six games. Jackson will be able to take the pressure off of Henry and use RPO plays to have the defense respect Jackson's legs.
The Ravens' wide receivers will surely be happy to have their quarterback back. Aside from Zay Flowers, the rest of the group has struggled, with DeAndre Hopkins and Rashod Bateman having down seasons to start the year.
Baltimore still has a legitimate shot at making the postseason, even if it is a long shot. The schedule works favorably for the Ravens as they still have five games where it is a team with a losing record they are playing against.
For the season to work in their favor, it all falls on Jackson staying healthy to start with. The Ravens are getting other key players back like Roquan Smith that will help with giving them the post they need to make the playoffs.
There is a feeling that the Ravens still need to make some moves, with adding an edge rusher or potentially an interior offensive lineman to support the team's biggest needs. More of the noise coming out of Baltimore is that they are more likely to be sellers than buyers.
The Ravens have 11 more games to turn this season around, and Jackson is the catalyst to get the job done.
