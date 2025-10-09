Ravens' Lamar Jackson Continues to Miss Practice
The Baltimore Ravens were back on the practice field for the first time this week to prepare for their interconference matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at home. After missing seven starters, including six Pro Bowlers, in last week's loss to the Houston Texans, they were able to get a pair of key pieces back, trending in the right direction while others still remained sidelined.
Headlined the list of nonparticipants was franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, who hasn't practiced since Sept. 26 before he suffered a hamstring injury that caused him to leave the Ravens' Week 4 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs late in the third quarter and not return.
Joining him on the list of players who were absent from the practice field were All Pro defenders Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Roquan Smith (hamstring), veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and All Pro fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), who has yet to play a game this season and whose presence in the run game has been sorely missed.
In their absence, the Ravens' depth players, both young and seasoned, struggled mightily to stop the Texans from doing whatever they wanted in all three phases last week. They were forced to start six players with less than two years of NFL experience on defense alone, including 5 rookies and two of whom were undrafted free agents.
With Jackson in the lineup, the offense sputtered with backup signal caller Cooper Rush at the helm after a solid opening drive as they were incapable of running the ball or consistently overcome long down and distances that were a result of penalties, incompletions, minimal gains or the lone sack given up. Even though the ninth-year veteran struggled in his first start for the Ravens, his coaches and teammates remain confident he can operate the offense at a high level against the Rams this week.
"I feel like if anybody is missing their starting quarterback on any team, it'll be a challenging week," Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers said. "We believe in 'Coop', and we believe in what we have. We believe in our team, so I think we'll be alright."
Head coach John Harbaugh didn't provide any new updates on any of the players who missed practice due to injury, stating that their future participation or lack thereof will indicate if and when they're close to returning to action.
"[It's the] same with all [of] the guys that are dealing with the different injuries," Harbaugh said. "I think it'll be indicative as the week goes along and what their status will be going forward."
As unfortunate as it is that they still have several key pieces to their offensive and defensive success out with injuries, the Ravens had two return to the practice field with two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and two-time All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton (groin). Both players were somewhat surprising inactives for last week's game after being listed as questionable to play on the final injury report, which most often equates to probable or most likely to play.
Each was sorely missed, and their absences were made glaring by the consistent struggles of their replacements. The Ravens started veteran swing tackle Joseph Noteboom in place of Stanley, and undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery made his first career start with Hamilton out. Both players were listed as limited participants but looked good moving through drills.
The Ravens had four other players listed on their initial injury report as limited participants with Flowers (shoulder), Noteboom (ankle) and starting right tackle Roger Rosengarten (knee). Rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. was a full participant for the second time in a week as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury that held him out of their entire offseason, training camp and preseason.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!