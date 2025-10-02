Ravens Versatile Rookie Makes Practice Debut
The vast majority of the buzz about the Baltimore Ravens' first practice of the week ahead of their AFC showdown with the Houston Texans centered around all the starters and key players who were absent from the practice field. However, there was a new face going through individual drills and some of the team periods that was a welcome sight; rookie lineman Emery Jones Jr.
It marked the first time since the general manager Eric DeCosta used the No. 91st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select him that the former LSU standout was able to take part in practice in any capacity aside from just as an observer.
Jones opened the season on the Non-Football Injury list after he spent all summer, training camp and preseason rehabbing from a shoulder labrum injury he suffered during the pre-draft process that took him much longer than expected to heal from. The Ravens had originally hoped he'd be back in time for the start of his first training camp, but are excited that he's out there now that his practice window has officially opened.
"I can't wait to see the tape," head coach John Harbaugh said. "He had controlled reps, I would say. He was in there in the team periods, but not all of them. [With] his individual [drills], I watched him. I can't wait to see how he looked, but I thought he looked good. He looked healthy, he looked strong, looked like he's been training. It was his first day back into football for quite a while for him, but I thought he looked good."
Even though he missed the precious and invaluable reps that come with minicamps, training camp and exhibition contests, Jones isn't starting from scratch by any means. He has been with the team being a student of the game that entire time, sharpening his mind with mental reps and studying the playbook as well as strengthening his body.
"It's not like he just showed up today," Harbaugh said. "He's been in every meeting. He knows all the calls. He's been working with the trainers, as far as technique and things like that. So, he's up to speed as far as what to do."
When the Ravens drafted Jones, who was a standout career tackle on the right side for the Tigers in the SEC, they envisioned him playing a diverse role that could include being a swing tackle depth piece as well as moving inside and competing at guard. Although the team has a more immediate need at tackle with two-time Pro Bowl blindside protector Ronnie Stanley nursing an ankle injury, Harbaugh didn't divulge which position the talented rookie would be focusing on primarily.
"I think right now, the plan is to look at him," Harbaugh said. "[We're] looking at him at guard, looking at him at tackle, and just [trying to] see where we're at before we can start deciding that. [We want] to see what he looks like."
Stanley left the Ravens' Week 4 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs early, did not return and was one of the eight players of the 14 listed on the initial injury report as a nonparticipant. Veteran Joseph Noteboom didn't fare too well and is in line to start this upcoming week if Stanley can't go. The Ravens' play at both guard spots has been inconsistent for the start of the season and both Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele have been healthy the entire time.
If Jones can get up to speed and get his football legs under him in time to offer a potential upgrade at one of the guard spots or just provide quality depth at tackle in case of emergency, that'd be a plus for a team dealing with a lot of minuses right now.
