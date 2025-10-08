Ravens' Reserve QB Could Make Comeback
As long as Lamar Jackson continues missing time, the Baltimore Ravens' quarterback situation will likely operate on a week-to-week basis. They've already burned through all of their slack in dropping four of their first five games, and they'll need to make any move required to stay alive while Jackson awaits his comeback.
The 2x MVP exited the team's Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs early with a hamstring injury, sitting out for the remainder of that eventual Ravens loss before the team was forced to troop on without him in the following Sunday against the Houston Texans. There, they met an even more embarrassing demise in a 44-10 throttling, with second-string quarterback Cooper Rush doing the best he could while Jackson observed from the sideline.
The team has plenty of issues outside of their quarterback room, with Baltimore's weak offensive line doing anyone under center no favors. And while one or two of Rush's three interceptions could be explained away, his limited play-style can't work in engaging in a shootout (for which he has his own defense to thank). Even when he started out with strong completion numbers, like he did against Houston, his fit in Baltimore's run-dependent scheme won't make any of his weapons' jobs easier long-term.
Head coach John Harbaugh has been adamant about his willingness to "consider everything" in regard to finding ways to flip the switch between Weeks 5 and 6, and maintained that perspective when asked about Rush's long-term starter status amidst Jackson's recovery.
His comment directly pertains to his considering Tyler Huntley for another spin as a spot-starter for his first official appearance in his second stint with the organization.
Huntley, re-signed to his former team of four years after a one-and-done season spent with the Miami Dolphins, was just elevated from the practice squad to the official roster in preparation for the Texans game as Rush insurance. He's happy to be back in Baltimore and ready to contribute, even if Rush has since taken his place as Jackson's direct understudy.
He's not much more exciting than Rush, but the Ravens aren't in any position to stick with a reserve quarterback if they're not giving their team the best possible chance of winning every week. Rush has the spot for now, but expect some competition to come out of Huntley's elevation and Harbaugh's willingness to do what it takes to survive.
