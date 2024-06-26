Ravens Cut Rookie WR
The Baltimore Ravens are making a small change to their roster.
According to The Athletic reporter Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are cutting undrafted rookie receiver Tayvion Robinson a little less than two months after signing him.
Robinson, 23, spent three years at Virginia Tech before transferring to play at Kentucky for the last two seasons of his collegiate career.
In his final season with the Wildcats, Robinson caught 41 passes for 552 yards and four touchdowns. Throughout his collegiate career, Robinson had 194 receptions, 2,604 yards and 16 touchdowns in five years with the Hokies and Wildcats.
He signed with the Ravens shortly after the 2024 NFL Draft on May 3, but he was unable to hold his roster spot until training camp.
With Robinson gone, the Ravens have just three undrafted rookie receivers in Dayton Wade, Qadir Ismail and Isaiah Washington. They join fourth-round rookie Devontez Walker along with veterans Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman, Malik Cunningham, Zay Flowers, Deonte Harty, Sean Ryan and Tylan Wallace.
The receivers remaining still on the team will compete for 5-6 spots on the final 53-man roster during training camp, which begins on July 13 for rookies and July 20 for veterans.
