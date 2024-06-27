Ravens DT Has Big Goals For 2024
Travis Jones had a relatively quiet first two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, but he fully intends to change that heading into Year 3.
The former third-round pick from Connecticut had two goals for this offseason: lose weight and improve as a pass rusher. He already accomplished the former, dropping from 345 pounds to 330, Meanwhile, his performance in practice shows that he's made great progress on the latter as well.
"I just want to go out there and dominate and improve off the things I did last year and just keep being better, stacking days," Jones said, per the team's site. "I think I want to go out there for like five, six sacks, at least. Bare minimum."
To be clear, Jones' first two seasons weren't bad by any means. The 24-year-old has 60 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks, and his underlying stats were quite solid. However, he has played less than 40 percent of defensive snaps in each season.
This year, though, a breakout could very well be in store. Justin Madubuike, another Ravens defensive tackle, had a breakout performance last season to the tune of 13 sacks, the most among interior defenders. According to defensive line coach Dennis Johnson, Jones could be next in line for such a performance.
"From what I've seen, from 'Trav' [Jones], he is a special human first – a special man – and then a special football player," Johnson told reporters on June 4. "[He's] talented, and he wants it just as a bad as anybody you'd be around.
"You want to talk about attention to detail, that's how he approaches every day. Whether it's football school or it's been OTAs, in the meetings; I think he should be [able to have success]. He has to continue to work – which I know he will – but he'll be in that type of position to have a successful season."
Madubuike, who parlayed his strong season into a four-year extension worth $98 million this offseason, continues to be an inspiration for his younger teammate, even when Jones is focused on his own breakout performance.
