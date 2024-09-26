Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Discuss Each Other
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen share more in common than many realize. Both were first-round picks in 2018 with significant questions about their NFL futures, but overcame those doubts to become the face of their franchises.
Ahead of their Sunday Night Fooball matchup, though, their differences are on full display. On one hand, Allen is embracing the comparisons wholeheartedly.
"The fact is, I don't think anybody, maybe other than people in our buildings, thought we'd still be playing right now," Allen told Buffalo reporters this week.
On the other hand, Jackson simply wants to get to the game itself, not showing much regard for the narratives surrounding them.
"It's always going to be that way as long as we are in the league," Jackson told reporters. "I really don't know how people will judge it or what people will say, I'm just going out there trying to get a dub."
Still, the respect between the two is definitely there, even if they show it in different ways. Allen sung Jackson's praises earlier this week, raving about his resilience and work ethic in particular.
"I think he's really changed the way that guys play the game," Allen said. "But make no mistake. He can throw the snot out of the football. I've got a lot of respect for him, a lot of love for him. I love watching him play because every play is never dead with him. He's got a crazy ability to keep plays alive, make guys miss, and get the ball down the field. He's a special player."
Excluding the 2018 season opener where neither started, the two star quarterbacks have faced off three times so far. Allen has one two of those three matchup, including a 17-3 Buffalo victory in the 2020 postseason. Ahead of Sunday's showdown, Jackson just wants to tie the series up.
"To be honest, I really don't care who's out there playing [against us]," Jackson said. "I'm just trying to get a win. That's all I'm doing, is just doing what I can do with my ability to help my team get in the win column. So, I approach those games just like any other game, just like I always say."
When kickoff rolls around on Sunday night, it's safe to say there will be fireworks from both star quarterbacks.
