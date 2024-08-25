Ravens WR Will 'Never' Wear Guardian Cap
Earlier this offseason, the NFL allowed players to wear guardian caps in games for the first time ever, adding a bit of extra safety for those who choose to wear them. However, one Baltimore Ravens wide receiver won't be wearing one any time soon.
Recently, fourth-year pro Rashod Bateman said he will "never" wear a guardian cap in-game, citing the awkward look of the equipment.
"It messes up everybody's swag on the field," Bateman said, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "You will never see me wearing that in a game."
Bateman isn't the only player to reject guardian caps. Tennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry echoed a similar statement, although he also acknowledged the pros of wearing one.
"I don't know about wearing it in games," Cushenberry said. "Swag over safety a little bit. It looks kind of goofy, but I get the safety to it."
Fans got their first look at guardian caps in-game when several players, most notably Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, opted to wear them in the preseason. It's hard to deny that they look weird, but the safety benefits are very appealing to some players.
The caps weigh between 12.5 and 14 ounces and attach to the outer layer of the helmet. According to the company's website, they can reduce impact by up to 33 percent.
Starting in 2022, the league mandated that players at certain positions wear caps during practice, initially just at training camp but then expanding to the regular season and postseason as well. Offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers were the first positions where it became a requirement, followed by running backs and full backs in 2023 and defensive backs and wide receivers this season. However, players are exempt from this mandate if they choose one of six new helmet models that offer equal or better protection.
As more players start wearing them, though, the jarring look will eventually begin to wear off. Maybe, just maybe, Bateman will have a change of heart.
"The Guardian Cap might take the swag a few points down," Titans running back Tyjae Spears said. "I might wear it. You might not see those effects right now, but you got to get older. So, I think I'm going to protect myself."
