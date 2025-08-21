Ravens' Lamar Jackson Misses Practice After Injury Scare
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not practicing Thursday after leaving Wednesday's practice early, according to multiple reports.
Jackson left Wednesday's practice after team officials said he had his foot stepped on and was "fine." However, reports from practice claimed he was flexing his right wrist, leading to some speculation about whether or not the team was being honest with its statement.
After practice, offensive coordinator Todd Monken said he did not see the play Jackson suffered the apparent injury on. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace spoke about the emotions that go through his head whenever Jackson leaves practice early.
"Obviously, at the time, I guess, I didn't really notice it," Wallace told reporters Wednesday. "I was in [there] running the plays and stuff. Obviously, I noticed he wasn't there, but didn't know what was going on. But I was thinking like, 'Oh, he's just probably resting his arm,' or something like that. But, obviously [we're] keeping [Lamar Jackson] in our prayers and everything. I hope he's doing great and all that stuff, but I'm sure [with] Lamar being Lamar, he'll be back soon before we know it."
The Ravens play the Washington Commanders in their preseason finale on Saturday, but Jackson hasn't taken part in a preseason game in several years. When asked if he's worried about Jackson potentially being rusty for the regular season, Monken dismissed those concerns quickly.
"I'm not concerned," Monken said. "[Jackson] practices his rear end off every day. Every year I've been here we practiced against other teams, which is as close as you're going to get, so I'm not concerned at all."
Jackson, 28, is coming off the best passing season of his career, throwing for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions. His 119.6 passer rating is the fourth-highest ever in a season, only behind Aaron Rodgers in 2011 in 2020 (122.5 and 121.5, respectively) and Peyton Manning in 2004 (121.1). Those players won MVP in their respective seasons, which makes it all the more puzzling that Jackson came up just short of winning his third, barely losing out to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.
Along the way, Jackson also became the NFL's all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback, breaking Michael Vick's long-standing record.
The Ravens' championship hopes lie largely, if not entirely, on Jackson's health, so they sure hope he can get back on the field soon.
