Ravens' Lamar Jackson Suffers Injury Scare at Practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Monday's practice early with an apparent injury, according to multiple reports.
Fortunately, a team spokesperson stated that Jackson just had his foot stepped on and is OK. So, it looks like the Ravens avoided the worst-case scenario.
Jackson, 28, dealt with multiple injuries earlier in his career, missing the final five games in both 2021 and 2022 (six in the latter year including postseason). Both of those injuries were to his lower body - an ankle injury in 2021 and a knee injury in 2022 - so anything in that area bears some concern. However, he hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2022, so it seems his health has taken a turn for the better.
It goes without saying, but the Ravens' championship hopes lie pretty much entirely on Jackson's health. He's the engine that makes the offense run as well as it does, and if he goes down, they can't operate at anywhere near the level they want to. Both 2021 and 2022 proved that.
Jackson is also coming off easily the best passing season of his career, as he threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions to earn a stellar passer rating of 119.6. He may have missed out on his second-straight MVP award and third overall, but his season was still nothing short of historic. The Ravens expect him to be just as good this season.
"[Jackson] works really hard at being better, and can't we all improve?" head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on July 23. "In that position, there's so much that goes into playing that position, and Lamar is young. He's in his eighth year, yet he's only 28 years old. I think that's pretty rare. So, his window to improve is pretty big, but first of all, he works really hard.
"Secondly, he really wants to get better, and he's already great. He's not one of these guys that says, 'I'm there, I've arrived.' He never looks at it that way. He always looks at what [he can] do to get better. If there's something that happens on the field, even when it's not 'his fault,' it's his fault in his mind. 'What can I do to make it right?' And I know he has done a good job of communicating that with the team as well with that kind of mindset. So, he's grown in every way."
The Ravens wrap up the preseason against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, but Jackson almost certainly won't suit up for that game. He will instead take the field for the regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 7.
