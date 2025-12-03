Ravens Have December Secret Weapon

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has always been a player who thrives under the December spotlight.

Through 24 career December games, he’s racked up an 83% win rate, going 20-4 and proving he can carry the Ravens when the stakes are highest. While recent weeks haven’t been perfect, the numbers show that when December rolls around, Lamar becomes a different kind of force on the field—accurate, efficient, and consistently dangerous.

December Dominance

Looking at the numbers, Lamar’s December stats are impressive. He’s completing around 65% of his passes, averaging two passing touchdowns per game, and posting a passer rating of 111.7. He’s done all this while throwing just seven interceptions across 24 games, a remarkable stat for a quarterback known for his high-risk, high-reward style.

For comparison, elite quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen also shine in December, but Lamar’s 83 percent win rate actually tops Mahomes’ 26-6 (.813) and Allen’s 21-9 (.700) mark. Even legends like Tom Brady, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning fall just behind him in terms of win percentage for this high-pressure stretch of the season.

It’s not just about wins, though. Lamar’s ability to manage games, make quick reads, and convert opportunities when defenses load the box has defined his December success. Whether it’s a tight playoff chase or the final push to secure home-field advantage, Lamar has shown the ability to elevate his play and help the Ravens win the games that matter most.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Can Lamar Keep the December Magic Alive?

The past few weeks haven’t been his best, but all of this sets up an intriguing narrative: is Lamar due for a December resurgence? If he can find the rhythm he’s shown historically, the Ravens could get a massive boost heading into the final stretch of the season, especially as they battle Pittsburgh for the AFC North, with records knotted at 6-6 for both parties. The Steelers game this week could mark the start of Lamar’s December hot streak.

His accuracy, efficiency, and touchdown production give Baltimore a reliable weapon on offense, while his low interception rate ensures he keeps the ball in his team’s hands. For Ravens fans, December has historically meant excitement, clutch moments, and often victory. If Lamar can flip the switch this year, he could continue his legacy of dominating when it matters most, giving Baltimore a real shot to finish strong. It’s a trend worth watching closely, and one that could define the team’s season.

