Ravens' Top Three Draft Needs for 2026
With the bye week arriving for the Baltimore Ravens and the team sitting at a 1-5 record, there is time for the franchise to start thinking about the future of the team.
There is a strong possibility that if the Ravens can't claw out of this massive hole, they could be looking at no postseason and a high draft pick in 2026. That would be Defcon 1, worst-case scenario for a Baltimore team that had Super Bowl aspirations at the beginning of the year.
The Ravens just haven't been able to fight through the laundry list of injuries that have plagued this franchise through the first six weeks. Losing players like Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, and Ronnie Stanley has hurt this team in more ways than one.
It's the singular season many Ravens fans are now looking at the future and seeing what is available for them. Bleacher Report is one site that took a deeper look into Baltimore's roster and named the top three positions of need for the team.
- Interior Offensive Line
- Edge-Rusher
- Wide Receiver
Offensive linemen like starting guards Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele have taken the most heat for the issues going on within the unit. This is an offensive line that has allowed 20 sacks and is only averaging 126 rushing yards per game (a 61-yard per game dip from 2024). Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has already alluded to changes are possible for the offensive line, but it doesn't during the season, it certainly will in the offseason.
After trading away Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers and Tavius Robinson suffering a broken foot in the Week 6 Los Angeles Rams game, there are now big concerns at edge rusher. They still have guys like Kyle Van Noy and rookie second-round pick Mike Green, but depth is now a big enough problem that the draft can help with that next year.
There have been some inconsistencies at wide receiver despite having Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins, and Rashod Bateman. Hopkins is nearing the end of his career, and Bateman has regressed as a potential number two receiver. One more pass target in the early rounds of the draft would help Jackson and the offense.
The hope is that Ravens fans will have a different kind of conversation once the offseason rolls around with a high draft pick. For now, it appears that a top-five pick might be in Baltimore's future.
