Lamar Jackson's Biggest Concern After Ravens Bye Revealed
After the Baltimore Ravens return from their bye week, they hope that their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, will be back in the starting lineup and help revive their 1-5 season.
Injuries have been the number one issue on the team, with key players like Jackson, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton, Ronnie Stanley and so many more missing time this season. With the bye week here, it's the best time for this team to heal up and get back to near 100% for this back stretch.
Many would also point to the offensive line as a massive concern for the team. The unit has surrendered 20 sacks in six games. They have not been able to help much with the running game, as the Ravens are averaging 126.2 yards per game. For most teams, that would be pretty good, but for a team that averaged 187.6 per game in 2024, this is a massive drop off.
This has led many to question whether Jackson will be able to keep up with the hamstring injury, given the offensive line. On the "Locked on Ravens Podcast," former Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail expressed concerns that Jackson might have to be Superman consistently when he shouldn't have to, but might be forced by this line.
"It's not about having him put on his Superman cape every single play," Ismail said. "There are times where he should be able to pick and choose when to put on his cape. If you can't protect, or if he's like sitting there frantic, why have to put on your Superman cape when you're confronted with kryptonite every single play?"
Amid the struggles with the offensive line, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has already told the media that they might consider making changes if necessary.
"We're considering those kind of options for sure," Harbaugh said. "That's kind of what the bye week is for. I think it helps you with that. Those guys will get a chance to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will be good for us to get those guys out there and see them."
More of the concerns have come at guard with Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele struggling to be consistent. Stanley returned at left tackle in the Week 6 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which showed after Derrick Henry ran for over 100 yards for the first time since Week 1.
The Ravens may not have many options as if the ones on the current roster don't excite them, they might have to turn to free agency or a trade to fix it. They know they have to do whatever it takes to make sure Jackson never gets hurt again.
