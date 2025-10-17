Ravens Might Find Sleepers At EDGE During Draft
The NFL offseason feels so far away, but it all starts in about five months. Most Baltimore Ravens fans don't even want to move that far ahead, as there is still plenty of time to turn things around.
Baltimore is sitting at a 1-5 record, with many in the media already writing them off for the season. Losing guys like Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith early in the year put the team in a near-impossible situation after the bye to go on a massive run.
There's always time, though, to reevaluate their options in the offseason and what they can do in the NFL Draft. All Ravens fans want them to pick late in the first round, but what about after that? What options could there be for the Ravens to pick on Day 2 of the draft?
Bleacher Report's scouting team named edge rusher as one of the top positions of need for the Ravens, but they suggested that Baltimore wait until Day 2 to select an edge rusher. They suggested three names that will be available for them starting in Round 2.
- Tyreak Sapp, Florida
- David Bailey, Texas Tech
- Zion Young, Missouri
"It's a need that they might feel they should wait to draft based on their previous approach to the position. Mike Green, Adisa Isaac and Tavius Robinson are all recent Day 2 or 3 selections at the position."
"Looking at this year's class, this trio of edge-rushers would make sense as picks in a similar range."
"Tyreak Sapp would be an ideal edge-setting run defender in Baltimore's system. David Bailey was featured in Bruce Feldman's annual list of exceptional athletes and the Ravens have favored elite athletes at the position. Young has been highly productive, but he will also only be 21 years old if he enters the 2026 draft, which should make him more interesting to Baltimore."
On a Gators team that has been wildly up and down all season, Sapp has been able to make an impact in pressuring the quarterback. He has racked up 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass deflection in seven games.
Texas Tech has one of the best defenses in the nation, and Bailey is a massive reason for that. He leads the nation in sacks with 8.5, while adding 18 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and a Big 12-leading two forced fumbles in six games. At this rate, Baltimore might be lucky if Bailey isn't picked in the first round.
In his senior season, Young is already putting up bigger numbers in half a season at Missouri than he has in his whole career. He has put up 18 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in six games.
If the Ravens wanted to focus on finding an offensive guard in the first round, they have plenty of great options in the second round to help fill a need at edge.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!