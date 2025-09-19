Ravens Edge Rushers Preparing to Step Up vs. Lions
The Baltimore Ravens will face one of the best offensive units in the league to cap off Week 3 of the regular season when the Detroit Lions come to town for a non-conference matchup between two legit Super Bowl contenders. While a lot is being made in the lead-up about the battles that will take place between skill position players, games are often won and lost in the trenches.
With Pro Bowl veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2, the Ravens will have to lean more on their young players at the position to rise to the occasion and carry more of the load when it comes to setting a strong edge against the run and generating a consistent pass rush.
"We have the 'Next Man Up' mentality," Odafe Oweh said. "We have a lot of good rushers on our team. Obviously, it's going to impact us without a guy like 'KV' [who's] a productive vet, but we have a lot of guys that can step up [like] David [Ojabo]. We have Mike [Green], obviously, myself – Tavius [Robinson] is coming into his own as well – so it should be good."
The Ravens' young edge defenders face one of the toughest challenges on the team. They'll go up against arguably the best offensive tackle pairing in the league: Pro Bowler Taylor Decker on the blindside and two-time First Team All Pro Penei Sewell on the right. These linemen help pave the way for the running back tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. They also lead the charge to keep quarterback Jared Goff clean in the pocket.
"We're going against a great opponent," Oweh said. "[They have] two good tackles, too. We have a challenge for us. We've lost an awesome guy on our defensive line that is productive. Obviously, we're going to have to raise our level of play, so why not do it on primetime where everyone's watching."
After Van Noy left the team's win over the Cleveland Browns early with the injury that has kept him out of practice thus far this week, the edge defender who stepped up the most was Robinson. The third-year pro tied for the second-most pressures on the team with 3 and recorded 6 total tackles, including 4 solos and 1 for a loss, a quarterback hit and a strip-sack that led to a fumble recovery touchdown.
"We'll all have to step up, and again, [we'll have to] put in a little bit of extra work because Van Noy he's still going to be the film room with us," Robinson said. "He always does a great job of giving us tells and stuff like that. So, we'll still have his knowledge out there on the field with us."
If Van Noy does indeed miss this upcoming week's game, it will also most likely be the first time fourth-year pro David Ojabo is active after being a healthy scratch the first two weeks. The 2022 second-rounder is in the final year of his rookie contract and needs to make the most of his opportunities when they arise if he wants to earn more than a one-year prove-it deal to stay in Baltimore or go elsewhere in free agency next spring.
Van Noy led the Ravens with a career-high 12.5 sacks last season and is one of the most well-rounded and cerebral edge defenders in the game. The team hopes that Green, a second-round rookie, can develop into one of those players and reach even greater heights, given his elite athletic traits and already refined pass rush prowess.
"Since day one, he has been a dog here," Robinson said. "I'm so impressed with the way he studies the game and knows what plays are coming. [I am also impressed with] his physicality, all that, the way he's in there watching extra film with us. He's been impressive since he got here, so I know he'll be able to step up and do what he's been doing."
Green has yet to record his first career sack, although he came very close against the Browns and former Ravens franchise quarterback Joe Flacco. He'll be going up against another traditional pocket passer for the second week in a row when the Lions come to town, but he'll be facing much stiffer competition that will make him earn it.
"When you're the next guy up, you're expected to be ready and I think I've been prepared to be ready when my name is called," Green said in a recent appearance on 'The Lounge' podcast. "I think this week is a good opportunity for me to go out there showcase my talent. We're all excited and we're all ready to go."
