Star Ravens Favored as OPOY Candidates
The Baltimore Ravens are stacked with talent from top to bottom, a by-product of their eyes for the present and the future. They draft and grab available talent to fit into their acclaimed system, but they'd be nowhere near their current contender status without their stars.
Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are each still performing at the peaks of their powers, impressive for a two-time MVP quarterback in Jackson and the 19th-all time leading rushing yard leader sharing his back field. They're arguably the most talented tandem in the NFL, each having all but locked up spots in Canton before either of them have exited their primes.
Their ability to accrue records alongside team success puts them squarely in the hunt for another season of potential award contention, and they could end up competing against one another for specific top honors. Jackson is an early favorite to win the quarterback-friendly MVP trophy after another First Team All-Pro selection last season, but Henry can realistically give him a good run for Offensive Player of the Year.
Frank Platko of SB Nation's Baltimore Beatdown addressed the differing OPOY schools of thought. "Often times, OPOY is awarded to the quarterback that comes up short of winning MVP but has a great statistical season — or a skill position player that has a standout year," he wrote. "Last season, Jackson finished a distant second in OPOY voting behind RB Saquon Barkley. He could similarly be in the discussion again next year."
"So too could Henry, who received one first place vote and 18 third place votes for OPOY in 2024, placing him fourth overall. Henry may have a hard time matching last year’s statistical dominance but should have another strong season nonetheless."
He's right in stating the difficulties of leading the league in rushing touchdowns for a fourth time, which is what Henry looks to accomplish this fall, but he and Jackson have made each other's lives considerably easier since teaming up. The monstrous running back has a decisive, trustworthy quarterback to pitch him the ball, freed up by the talented supporting cast to come within 100 yards of his second 2,000 yard season in his first year in Baltimore.
The Ravens' well-rounded receiver corps give Jackson multiple options to turn to on every down, helping him notch 41 touchdowns en route to his most statistically impressive season since his first MVP win in 2019. He, alongside Henry, will make for interesting OPOY bets in 2025, potentially turning the teammates into rivals for a change.
