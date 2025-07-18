Ravens Players Retaliate After Roquan Smith Report
When analysts go through all of the moving pieces on the Baltimore Ravens that make them into one of the NFL's premier contenders, Roquan Smith receives considerably less fanfare than some of his teammates.
The linebacker position isn't as glitzy as Lamar Jackson's multiple MVP awards or Derrick Henry's herculean rushing yard totals, but Smith has earned distinction as one of the best in the business since relocating to Baltimore at the 2022 trade deadline. He's been named First Team All-Pro in both of his two complete seasons with the Ravens, a smart defensive playmaker who's time with the team has perfectly coincided with their ascent into an AFC powerhouse.
Despite the reputation he's quickly made for himself, he took a shot from one anonymous NFL assistant who, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, said “I think he needs to get in better shape. Looks a little sluggish at times.”
His teammates wanted none of that, with several of the team's most prominent personalities quickly coming to Smith's defense.
Fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy was the first to chirp back, sending a reply on X that Jackson quickly co-signed with a repost.
Not only does the Ravens veteran dispel the rumor that Smith is playing below his standard, but they sound out for blood for the anonymous source who spoke out against one of their own.
The Ravens will have to wait for the preseason to show the public how they're prepared to represent the team in their current form, with Smith still considered among the best at his position by most evaluators. He, like the rest of his Ravens teammates, look to perform in championship form, where they can hope to put such narratives to bed with their play.
