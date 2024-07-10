Ravens' Lamar Jackson Shoots Shot at 'College Football 25'
Sports fans around the country are eagerly awaiting the release of EA Sports' "College Football 25" on July 19, and Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is right there with them.
Even though the game's release date is just over a week away, Jackson doesn't seem keen on waiting any longer. On Tuesday, the two-time MVP quarterback took to social media to see if he can swing an early copy of the game before its official release date.
One problem, that's not the name of the game. It is true that this a revival of the long-running "NCAA Football" video game series, which saw its last installment in 2013 due to EA settling a lawsuit with former college football players over use of their name, image and likeness (NIL). In the years since, though, EA elected not to renew the NCAA license, leaving the company to use the more generic "College Football" title for the revival.
The official Twitter account for the game gave Jackson some grief for the mistake, but ultimately took it easy on him due to his pedigree.
Jackson spent his college career at Louisville from 2015-2017, and what a career it was. The 27-year-old accounted for over 13,000 total yards and 119 total touchdowns, won ACC Offensive Player of the Year in each of his final two seasons and won Louisville's first Heisman Trophy in 2016. More impressively, he became the youngest player to ever win the award at 19 years and 338 years old.
Unfortunately, that means Jackson didn't have any college football video games throughout his collegiate career. While he won't be in the main modes of the new game, he may have a chance in the Ultimate Team mode, which allows players to build teams featuring past and present players. With how exciting Jackson was in college, it would be a crime to not include him.
"College Football 25" releases next week for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
